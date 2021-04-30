Eberly, Barry L. 71, of Denver. April 28, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Estevez, Miguel Antonio 52. April 28, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hostetter, Viola M. 90, of Ephrata. April 29, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Huss, Norma Jean 91, of Willow Street. April 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Jackson, Emily Chick 95, of Landis Homes, Lititz. April 27, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Leo, Barbara A. 79, of Ephrata. April 28, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Mikus, Leon J. 86, of Denver. April 28, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Moeller, Marie Ann (Chesonis) 82, wife of John Moeller, of Lancaster. April 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Riches, Julie A. 46, of Ephrata, fiancée of Kevin P. Hewitt. April 28, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Schmalhofer, John David 73, of Chambersburg. April 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sellers, Joan L. 80, of Columbia. April 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Shober, Paul R. 100, of Ephrata. April 23, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Stauffer, Anna H. 95, of 382 Ranck’s Church Rd., New Holland. April 28, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444