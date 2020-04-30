Bell, Betty L. Wife of Deane C. Bell, of New Holland. April 23, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Detweiler, George W., Jr. 81, husband of Irene B. (Stark) Detweiler, of Mount Joy. April 28, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc. 717-653-4371
Dillingham, Mildred L. 89, wife of William Dillingham, of Narvon. April, 27, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Eichorst, Michael Adam 35, of East Petersburg. April 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kane, Doris J. 86, of Lancaster. April 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Landis, Robert M. 96, of Lancaster. April 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lopez, Carmen 85, of Brooklyn, NY. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Lois Z. 88, of Lititz. April 28, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Mazzone, Mary T. 87, of Denver. April 27, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
McGee, Shirley A. 83, wife of Vincent A. McGee, of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Peterman, Ruth B. 98, of Willow Valley. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Rios, Hernando Herrera 77, of West New York, NJ. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ross, Mary Jean (Jackubowski) 60, wife of Bill Ross. April 28, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Sensenig, Jason R. 63, husband of Karen G. Sensenig, of Ephrata. April 28, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Stoltzfus, Dean A. 61, husband of Jan (Petersheim) Stoltzfus, of Birdsboro. April 27, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Transue, Alden C. 84, husband of Merlyn L. Mosemann Transue, of Mountville. April 28, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513