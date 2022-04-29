Hall, David 65, husband of Cheryl Hall, of Lancaster. April 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Newswanger, Dale R. Infant son of Lloyd S. and Norma S. (Reiff) Newswanger, of Morgantown. April 28, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Potteiger, Nickele D. 53, wife of Darrick T. Potteiger, of Mohnton. April 20, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Redcay, Rose Anna 90, of Columbia. April 26, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Smoker, Levi F. 87, husband of Jean (Zellers) Smoker, of Stevens. April 25, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Weaver, Violetta M. 93, of Lititz. April 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100