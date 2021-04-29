Berrios, Julio S. 92, of East Petersburg. April 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Beyer, Mildred L. 86, of Kinzers. April 27, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Doyle, Lyle Scott 49. April 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Guiles-Everett, Jacki Lynn 59, wife of George Everett, of Sun City, CA. April 24, 2021. England Family Mortuary, Inc., 951-695-8555
Kennedy, Marlene S. 87, of Mountville. April 27, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Landis, Mary L. 74, wife of Raymond Landis, of Millersville. April 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Peters, Gary L., Sr. 78, husband of Nancy (Shaub) Peters, of Lancaster. April 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Potts, Charlotte S. 83, wife of George R. Potts, of Lancaster. April 23, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sauder, Irene L. 95, of Ephrata. April 10, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Stoltzfus, Mary S. 90, of 34 N. Weavertown Road, Ronks. April 27, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Weller, Larry L., Sr. 72, of Narvon. April 26, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Zimmerman, Everlee RyAnn 17 months old, daughter of Curvin Lee and Rose Ann Nolt Zimmerman. April 26, 2021. Memphis Funeral Home, 660-465-2145