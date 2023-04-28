Barr, Linn A. 72, of Lancaster. April 21, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Hornberger, Clyde E. 81, formerly of Manheim. April 25, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Rauenzahn, Jacqueline 93, of Lebanon. April 26, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Ritter, Fern E. 94, formerly of Lancaster. April 24, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Siegrist, Diane M. Bennett 71, wife of Steven Siegrist, of Lancaster. April 26, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Wiker, Rhonda E. 70, of Kinzers. April 25, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Zook, Emma H. 76, wife of Elam B. Zook, of Bird-in-Hand. April 27, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

