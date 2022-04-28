Collins, Peter Justice 87, husband of Elizabeth Maule Collins, of Honey Brook. April 25, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Dampman, Ralph M. 79, husband of Betty J. (Warner) Dampman, of Alsace Township. April 26, 2022. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610-374-5440
Eyer, L. Margaret (Steckley) 91, wife of John R. Eyer, of Palmyra. April 26, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Fantazier, Sharon A. 81, wife of Richard M. Fantazier, of Mountville. April 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hinkle, Clint R. 48, husband of Brigitte (Gunderman) Hinkle, of Mount Joy. April 26, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
King, Samuel S. 43, of Lancaster. April 27, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Oberdorff, Shirley Ann 88, of Columbia. April 26, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Sheaffer, Irene A. 72, wife of William H. Sheaffer , of Mount Joy. April 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Siegler, Glenn F. Husband of Barbara, formerly of Lancaster. April 24, 2022.