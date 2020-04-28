Brickley, Richard R. 78, husband of Susan P. (Penrose) Brickley, of Lancaster. April 3, 2020. Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-774-7721
Coons, Jack W. 77, formerly of Lancaster. April 14, 2020. Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 610-948-7672
Dilts, David R. 70, husband of JoAnn Dilts, of Lancaster. April 25, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Echternach, Jacob R. Jr. 89, of Leola. April 26, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Edwards, Valerie Diane 64, of Mount Joy. April 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Gray, David L., Sr. 65, husband of Christine M. Rees Gray, of Quarryville. April 27, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hamzic, Emina 40, of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Heim, Gretchen A. 37, of Columbia. April 24, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hockenberry, Patricia D. 67, of Lewisberry. April 23, 2020. Parthemore Funeral Home, 717-774-7721
Landis, Lovis L. 83, wife of Robert M. Landis, of Landis Homes. April 26, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lugo, Marcelino Padro 73, of Lancaster. April 25, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Martin, Elizabeth A. 88, formerly of New Holland. April 26, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Rodriguez, Barbara 91, of Lancaster. April 22, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Routly, Yvonne H. 74, of Lancaster. April 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sensenig, Anne Rochelle 59, wife of Daniel Ray Erdman, of Lancaster. April 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Thomas, Shirley (Warnero) 92, of Lancaster. April 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Trostle, Edna F. 99, formerly of Denver . April 26, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Weaver, Esther S. 89, of Lititz. April 26, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Wentzel, Arnold G., Sr. 69, of Lititz. April 26, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Woolson, Sarah Ann (Correll) 70, wife of Richard W. Woolson, Sr., of Nottingham. April 24, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Zimmerman, Matthew B. Infant son of Ray Lynn and Susie (Burkholder) Zimmerman, of Ephrata. April 25, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472