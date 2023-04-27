Allison, Heather L. 40, wife of Robert J. Allison, Jr., of New Holland. April 24, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Beiler, Daniel Lee 12, son of Christian and Anna Beiler, of New Providence. April 22, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Eyster, Blakely A. 87, husband of Patricia M., of Willow Valley. April 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Holm, Shirley A. 81 of Landis Homes. April 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Resch, Francis R. 76, husband of Carol Smith Resch, of Columbia. April 24, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Riehl, Christian L. 92, of Quarryville. April 25, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Yoder, Calvin Jay Husband of Lavina Yoder (Hoover), of New Holland. April 26, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

