Basehore, Virginia Mae (Baker) 88, of Elizabethtown. April 24, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Cavanaugh, Rebecca A. 70, wife of Francis M. Cavanaugh, of Bushong Rd., Leola. April 25, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Ferrari-Dohrer, Gladys S. 100, of Hot Springs Village, AR. April 10, 2021. Cedar Vale Funeral Home, 501-922-6100

Hargrove, Wesley Anthony 60, of Lancaster. April 25, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Klein, Lawrence A. 75, of Jamestown, NY. April 14, 2021. Lind Funeral Home, Inc., 716-664-3800

Kneisely, Roy G. 95, husband of Doris Campbell Kneisley, of Conestoga. April 24, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Lapp, Lena S. (Glick) 89, of Landis Homes. April 26, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Law, Mary Ellen (Mayhew) 90, of Adamstown. April 21, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531

Martin, Clarence Z. 95, of Clyde, NY. April 23, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

Reichard, Phares E. 82, of Salunga. April 23, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Rutter, Edward W. 82, husband of Mary Elaine (Buohl) Rutter, of Brethren Village. April 22, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Sands, Paul Martin 92, husband of Helen Mae (Rank) Sands, of Roaring Spring. April 25, 2021. Bolger Funeral Home, 814-932-0588

Shank, Joanne E. 88, wife of Ronald J. Shank. April 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Stankiewicz, Mary C. 69, wife of Stephen Stankiewicz, of Casco, ME. April 16, 2021.

Windham, Barbara Jean (Culbreth) 60, of Mississippi. April 20, 2021. E.E. McDonald Funeral Home, Inc., 601-482-0572

