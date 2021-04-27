Basehore, Virginia Mae (Baker) 88, of Elizabethtown. April 24, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Cavanaugh, Rebecca A. 70, wife of Francis M. Cavanaugh, of Bushong Rd., Leola. April 25, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Ferrari-Dohrer, Gladys S. 100, of Hot Springs Village, AR. April 10, 2021. Cedar Vale Funeral Home, 501-922-6100
Hargrove, Wesley Anthony 60, of Lancaster. April 25, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Klein, Lawrence A. 75, of Jamestown, NY. April 14, 2021. Lind Funeral Home, Inc., 716-664-3800
Kneisely, Roy G. 95, husband of Doris Campbell Kneisley, of Conestoga. April 24, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Lapp, Lena S. (Glick) 89, of Landis Homes. April 26, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Law, Mary Ellen (Mayhew) 90, of Adamstown. April 21, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Martin, Clarence Z. 95, of Clyde, NY. April 23, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Reichard, Phares E. 82, of Salunga. April 23, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Rutter, Edward W. 82, husband of Mary Elaine (Buohl) Rutter, of Brethren Village. April 22, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Sands, Paul Martin 92, husband of Helen Mae (Rank) Sands, of Roaring Spring. April 25, 2021. Bolger Funeral Home, 814-932-0588
Shank, Joanne E. 88, wife of Ronald J. Shank. April 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Stankiewicz, Mary C. 69, wife of Stephen Stankiewicz, of Casco, ME. April 16, 2021.
Windham, Barbara Jean (Culbreth) 60, of Mississippi. April 20, 2021. E.E. McDonald Funeral Home, Inc., 601-482-0572