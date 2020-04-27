Baker, Delores E. 88, formerly of Wrightsville. April 25, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Briggs, Charlotte Kessler 93, formerly of Mount Joy and Manheim. April 24, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
George, William R. 91, of New Holland. February 20, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Gray, Betty June 93, wife of Joseph E. Gray, of Lititz. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hatfield, William D., Sr. 78, husband of Millie R. (Enck) Hatfield, of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Lesher, Kenneth J. 81, husband of Nancy (Zell) Lesher, of Denver. April 25, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Masters, Kathleen L. 74, of Ephrata. April 22, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ortega, Altagracia Fonseca April 24, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rearich, Thomas P., Jr. 87, formerly of Lititz, husband of Jacqueline Dissinger Rearich. April 25, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Scifers, Vivian C. 86, wife of John Ronald Scifers, of Lancaster and Vero Beach, FL. April 24, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Seldomridge, Linda L. 78, wife of Fred G. Seldomridge, of 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. April 26, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Specht, Mark W. 52, of Mohnton. April 23, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181
Work, Dorothy E. 97, of Mountville. April 24, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513