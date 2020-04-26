Alvarez, Ramona 88, wife of Pedro L. Nazario, of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Armstrong, Rick 70, the husband of Bea Weaver Armstrong, of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bailey, Leland Eugene 88, husband of Marcia. April 22, 2020. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, 336-275-1005
Basehoar, Janet S. 101, formerly of Manheim. April 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Boyd, Deborah I. (Woods) 58, of Quarryville. April 20, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Boyd, Rita M. 98, wife of Richard E. Boyd, of Willow Valley Communities. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brant, Marion E. 81, of Willow Street. April 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Breniser, Beverly Hacker 72, wife of Darryl A. Breniser, of Denver. April 19, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Brown, DeAndra E. Of Lancaster. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Bucks, Doris Jean (Kautz) Formerly of Palmyra. April 22, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Buehler, Susan M. 62, of West Hempfield Township. April 21, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Bull, Nancy M. 78, wife of Michael Bull, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Craley, Thomas J. 84, of Adamstown. April 23, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
DaLauro, Millie C. (Torchio) 99, of Lancaster. April 18, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
DeJesus, Angel S. 43, of Philadelphia. April 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Demain, Jodie L. 53, of Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-872-5041
Devlin, Robert W. 75, husband of Irene Devlin, of East Petersburg. April 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Edwards, Arnold 68, of Columbia. April 22, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Eichelberger, Victoria 74, of Lancaster. April 18, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Fisher, Steven 60, of Stevens. April 22, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Fitzkee, Nancy Swope 90, wife of Edward F. Fitzkee, of Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fitzpatrick, Charlotte 92. April 18, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Garner, Kenneth E. Sr. 85, husband of Catherine M. Paparo Garner, of Lititz. April 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Geiman, Mary E. 98, Elizabethtown. April 24, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Gibbs, Geraldine L. 91, of Lancaster. April 24, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gottschall, Julia 92, of Lancaster. April 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Graeff, Jacob L. 88. April 19, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gross, Nancy M. 83, of Mennonite Home. April 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hall, Keith Roy 50, husband of Dawn (Horst) Hall, of Ephrata. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hanna, John R. 84, of Lancaster. April 25, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Helm, George R. 85, of Elizabethtown. April 20, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hollinger, Constance Louise 70. April 17, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Howry, Anna May 89, of St. Petersburg, FL. April 3. 2020. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 727-527-1196
Johnson, Lorraine Y. 88, of Ephrata. April 21, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Lashinsky, Kathy E. 61, wife of Clair T. Lashinsky, of Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-560-5100
Longenecker, M. Ellen 80, wife of Dale K. Longenecker, of Millersville. April 11, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Lutz, Gerald R. 84, husband of Lorraine Sylvia (Darrenkamp) Lutz, of Mount Joy. April 22, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Martin, Ralph H. 87, of Manheim. April 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Masters, Kathleen L. 74, of Ephrata. April 22, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Meisinger, Janice M. 84, of Lancaster. April 22, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Nagy, Everly Anne Daughter of Michael Hull and Lena Nagy. April 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
O'Brien, Bessie E. 102, of Manheim. April 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Plasterer, Victoria A. 83, of Columbia. April 19, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Ressler, Mae Frey Walton 96, formerly of Millersville. April 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reynolds, Amalie Marie 82. April 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rheault, Rene D. 95, of Woodcrest Villa. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rheinheimer, Howard L. 94, husband of Miriam E. (Miller) Rheinheimer, of Lititz. April 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Santiago, Fernando 52, of Lancaster. April 18, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Schierl, Jessel A. 43, of York. April 10, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Segro, Anna M. 98, of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Stock, Donald L., Sr. 84, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sweigart, Marguerite 94, formerly of Adamstown. April 23, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Szakacs, Kathryn I. 93, of Fountain Hill. April 17, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Thompson, Robert, Jr. 83, of Lititz. April 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Trego, Frances J. 83, formerly of Churchtown. April 24, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Walck, James Henry 95, husband of Jane Kennelty Walck, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Warfel, Ryan Michael 46, husband of Stephanie Warfel, of Seaford, DE. April 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Weidman, Ellen E. 94, of Ephrata. April 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Widders, Irwin Stauffer 94, of Landis Homes. April 24, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530