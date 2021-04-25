Allen, Dorothy M. 76, of Mount Joy. April 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Booth, Dorothy M. 85, of Lancaster. April 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brenner, Leonard F., Jr. 76, husband of Joan E. Brenner, of Lancaster. April 21, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Deibler, Paul A. 89, husband of D. Corriene (Wolfgang) Deibler, of Lancaster. April 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dorwart, Edward C. 83, of Manheim Township. April 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dunlap, Louise C. 75. April 15, 2021. Kalas Funeral Home, 410-956-4488
Firestone, Pauline J. 85, of Denver. April 16, 2021. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-0701
Fornah, Mary A. 71, of Lancaster. April 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Heisey, Beverly J. (Roland) 85, formerly of Elizabethtown. April 21, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Houser, Kathleen E. 85, of Lancaster. April 18, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Johnson, Beverly Kay 61, of Lancaster. April 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Kelley, Louis M. 92. April 19, 20221. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kern, Raymond E. 95, husband of Gloria Kern, of Willow Valley Retirement Communities. April 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kubala, Andrew G. 89, of Lancaster. April 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lehr, Robert E. 86, husband of Mary Gochenaur Lehr, formerly of Millersville. April 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Morris, Roland W. 78, of Lancaster. April 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nieczyporuk, Jacob 89, husband of Elizabeth (Veres). April 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Papadimitriou, John N. 63, of Lancaster. April 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Peters, Gary L., Sr. 78, husband of Nancy (Shaub) Peters, of Lancaster. April 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Potts, Terry Bowers 66, wife of Dan. April 18, 2021. R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 410-658-6030
Rutter, William R., Sr. 90, of Lancaster. April 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Scheingraber, Karen D. 57, of Lancaster. April 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shank, Joanne E. 88, wife of Ronald J. Shank. April 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Smiley, Blair 73, husband of Carol, of Leola. April 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Marlene Valerie Of Lancaster. April 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Snyder, Abner E., Jr. 82, of Lancaster. April 23, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Soderholm, Jean Scott 101, of Lititz. April 17, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Vane, Floyd B. III 91, of Leola. April 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weidman, Isabelle Sophia Bawden Of Moravian Manor. April 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Young, Shirley 79, wife of Robert E. Young, of Rothsville. April 23, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Zimmerman, Ruth 74, wife of Simon C. W. Bunyard, formerly of Lancaster. April 15, 2021.