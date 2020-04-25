Ault, Mae M. 82, of Manheim. April 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Axe, Richard James, Jr. 84, of Lancaster. April 18, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bagnoli, Naomi Ruth 93, of Conestoga View. April 23, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Bowden, Joyce I. 78, of Lititz. April 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-560-5100
Crane, Peggy Moose 90, formerly of Hershey. April 20, 2020. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700
Davis, Susan J. 65, wife of Gary A. Davis, of Gap. April 23, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Eichorst, Michael Adam 35, of East Petersburg. April 21,2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Given, Mildred E. 96, formerly of Honey Brook. April 20, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hackman, Fred R. 89, companion of Doris Burk, of Willow Street. April 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Lewis, Jean D. 87, formerly of Peach Bottom. April 23, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Martin, Aaron K. 104, formerly of Clay Township. April 23, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Martin, Raymond H. 60, of Harrisburg. April 21, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Ocker, Pauline E. 92, formerly of Ephrata. April 22, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Peters, Mary M. 94, of New Holland. April 23, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Pfeiffer, Irvin R. 81, of Lancaster. April 24, 2020. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
Rodriguez, Carmen M. 80, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 717-394-5300
Tice, Marvin E. 85, of Quarryville. April 23, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Trout, Jay, Sr. Husband of Susan M. Brown Trout. April 22, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Wallace, Richard P. Jr. 47, husband of Shari L. Wallace, of Manheim. April 23, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Weaver, Elsie Mae 84, formerly of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Weidman, Ellen E. 94, of Ephrata. April 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wink, Richard C. 69, of Brownstown. April 20, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531