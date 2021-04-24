Beck, Alice E. 81, formerly of Honey Brook. April 20, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Chan, Vonn 82, of Lancaster. April 21, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gonzalez, Zulema Mabel 38, of Lancaster. April 23, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
King, James E., Sr. 78, husband of Carol (Strayer) King, of Manheim. April 23, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Law, Mary Ellen 90, of Adamstown. April 21, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Shertzer, Roy L., Sr. 74, husband of Joan L. Leed Shertzer, of Pequea Township. April 21, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779