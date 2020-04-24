Haas, Nancy 66, wife of Edward Haas, of Manheim. April 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Jennings, Joseph T. 31, husband of Elizabeth L. J. Baker Jennings, of Cooperstown. April 20, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Keeney, Tyrus M. 93, husband of Joan M. Smith Keeney, of Manheim. April 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kline, Shirley A. 84, wife of Adam J. Kline, Jr., formerly of Newmanstown. April 22, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
McClenaghan, Patricia S. 71, of Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Monk, William A., Jr. 58, of Quarryville. April 22, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Norton, Joseph A., Jr. 87, husband of Lucille A (Lubowiecki) Norton. April 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Obermeier, Esther Marie 86, formerly of Willow Street. April 23, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Peters, Mary M. 94, of New Holland. April 23, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Raffensperger, Melani K. 61, of Lancaster. April 20, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Risser, Harry W., Jr. 83, husband of Janet L. Fahlfeder Risser, of New Providence. April 23, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Spurigo, Anthony A. 80, husband of Judith A. (Sotter) Spurigo, of Ephrata. April 22, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Stauffer, Howard S. 94, husband of Arlene (Weaver) Stauffer, of Manheim. April 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Stetina, Joseph K., Sr. 93, of Lancaster. April 22, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Taylor, Claire E. 81, of Manheim. April 22, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Unangst, Jay C. 91, of Lebanon. April 23, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Weaver, Ruth B. 96, of Ephrata. April 22, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Wink, Richard C. 69, of Brownstown. April 20, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Zook, Dorothy K. 98, of Lebanon. April 18, 2020. Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-272-4634