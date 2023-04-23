Adair, Bertha G. 79, of Stevens. April 20, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Banks, Thomas A. 68, of Denver. April 20, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Beatty, Mary Ellen 90, wife of Donald E. Beatty, of Columbia. April 12, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Beaver, Debra 64, of Lancaster. April 21, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Betrone, John Wesley III 84, husband of Elizabeth (Beth) Berntheizel, of Landisville. April 17, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Bond, Dennis 70, husband of Alice Bond. April 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brackbill, Arlene J. 95, formerly of Lancaster. April 20, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Charles, Willaline Rutter 96, of Lancaster. January 14, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Concklin, Jean M. 93, of Willow Street. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Daly, Thomas M. 84, of Denver. April 17, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Drayovitch, Alfred, Jr. 73, of Quarryville. April 13, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Edgerton, Byron April 9, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Farrell, Vera Mae (Ervin) Formerly of Mountville. April 17, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fink, Ronald E. April 11, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Fisher, Joseph F. 42, husband of Amanda M. McClure-Fisher, of Elizabethtown. April 20, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Geyer, Gerrylynn Kirsch 50, wife of Christopher Geyer, of Columbia. April 18, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Grimsley, Jeanne Ann 80, wife of James E. Grimsley, formerly of Lititz. March 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Groshong, Charles Daniel III 71, of Page, AZ. April 15, 2023.
Harner, Carol A. 74, of Intercourse. April 20, 2023. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-777-7688
Herman, Janet 67, formerly of Lancaster. April 9, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Katerman, Karl L. 69, of Denver. April 14, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Knier, John N., Sr. 86, of Lititz. April 19, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lane, Frederick B. Husband of Rita Lane. April 10, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
LeFevre, Mary Louise 89, of Ephrata. April 18, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Linton, Fred W. Jr. 75, husband of Deborah (Chapman) Linton, of Kirkwood. April 13, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Maddow, Ellen Lawrence Of Lancaster. April 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Martin, H. Randall 75, of Lancaster. April 14, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
McCauley, Kathy A. 64, wife of Travis R. McCauley, of Willow Street. April 16, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Mehler, William A., Jr. Of Homestead Village Retirement Community. April 13, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nein, Mary Elizabeth 82, of Marietta. April 20, 2023. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Neuer, David D. 91, husband of Charlotte Newman Neuer, of Lancaster. April 4, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Patterson, James Joseph 85, husband of Ann (Rinier) Patterson, of Lititz. Aprl 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pullin, Lorraine Chapura 91, of Mount Joy. April 22, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Shelly, Pauline Ruth 95, of Manheim. April 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shenk, Robert E. 86, of Cornwall. April 21, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-285-4513
Shultz, Faye L. 84, of Lancaster. April 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Splain, Denise Mae (Burkman) Companion of Richard Wimer, formerly of Lancaster County. April 17, 2023. Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 814-435-6500
Stuber, Terry L. 75, of Ephrata. April 21, 2023. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Swope, Herbert L. 92, of Bainbridge. April 18, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 717-367-1543
Thompson, Cynthia J. 74, of Lititz. April 11, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Ward, John, Jr. 84, husband of Marie (Wittensoldner). April 14, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wilson, Douglas E. 88, husband of Constance A. (Abbey) Wilson, of Manheim. April 17, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wingate, Louise 99, of Lancaster. April 14, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097