Bair, Frances M. 90, of Lancaster. April 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bishop, Rickie L. 68, husband of Denise L. (Shugars) Bishop, of Marietta. April 21, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614

Bush, Shirley I. (Davis) 92, of Elizabethtown. April 20, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Durkaj, Arlene 82 of Ephrata. April 12, 2020. Mark J. Hummel Funeral Home, 610-370-1300

Engel, Maynard G. 85, of Newport Meadows, Christiana, husband of Nancy Dorthea Keck Engel. April 15, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Hartman, Margaret M. 82, wife of Edward Hartman, of Mount Joy. April 20, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Hennessey, Joseph E. 80, husband of Patricia Hennessey, of Lancaster. April 20, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Houck, Earl Melvin 74, husband of Jean L. (Dickel) Houck, of Gap. April 19, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Hurst, Philip S. 43, husband of Glenda B. Hurst, of Denver. April 21, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Jackson, Margaret E. 82, wife of Charles W. Jackson, of New Holland. April 19, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Keesey, Walter R. H. 94, of Lancaster. April 20, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Lausch, Ray K. 89, of Ephrata. April 18, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Ocker, Pauline E. 92, of Lancaster. April 22, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Range, Alvin J. 89, of Marietta. April 22, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Rupp, Denise Kay 64, wife of Bryan Rupp, of Ephrata. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Seiler, Gerald H. Husband of Pauline Wolfe Seiler, of Bethel. April 20, 2020. Grose, A Huie Family Funeral Home, 717-866-4233

Shoff, Susie 86, of Narvon. April 21, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914

Snyder, Rosemarie A. 81, of Elizabethtown. April 21, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Weaver, Irwin M. 91, husband of Esther E. (Martin) Weaver, of Ephrata. April 21, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Wise, Carl G. 85, husband of Mary J. (Stuber) Wise, of Ephrata. April 20, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Wolfshuk, Patricia 82, wife of Eugene M. Wolfshuk, of Ephrata. April 18, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter