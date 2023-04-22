Brady, Joseph A. 67, of Manheim. April 20, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Carpenter, Michael L. 85, husband of Marjorie, of Willow Street. April 21, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Irwin S. 58, husband of Esther (Horst) Martin, of Mt. Pleasant Mills. April 19, 2023. George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 570-539-2471
Stoltzfus, Angela Faith Infant daughter of Allen and Linda King Stoltzfus, of 37 Fairland Rd., Manheim. April 18, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Sweigart, Clair E. 93, of Reinholds. April 18, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531