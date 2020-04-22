Burkholder, Mark W. 73, husband of Edna (Reiff) Burkholder, of Myerstown. Clauser Funeral Home, 717-949-6588

Courogen, Barbara 54, of Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Crowley, Suzanne 82, wife of Arthur Crowley, of Lancaster. April 20, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Deter, Gerald K. 67, formerly of Mountville and Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717- 393-1776

Dick, Wilmer Eugene 89, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Edwards, John Ralph 83, husband of Margaret (Peg) Edwards, of Garden Spot Village. April 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Egolf, Wanda L. 84, of Christiana. April 20, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Ensminger, Georgia Kay 76, of Ephrata. April 9, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Etnoyer, Mary Anne 77, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fabiani, Frank J. 64, of Sinking Spring. April 21, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Fitzpatrick, Charlotte 92. April 18, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Funk, John A. 98, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. April 20, 2020. Reynolds Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Given, Mildred E. 96, formerly of Honey Brook. April 20, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Graeff, Jacob L. 88, of Strasburg. April 19, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Keagy, Mervin R. 54, partner of Victor A. Felix, of Manor Township. April 18, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Keller, Patricia A. 73, wife of Marlin Keller, of Elizabethtown. April 14, 2020. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341

Krank, Daniel Frederick 87, husband of Barbara L. (Cruze) Krank, of Lititz. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Mahan, Donald L. 73, husband of Elizabeth Markley Mahan, of Columbia. April 20, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

McKelvey, Joseph 95, of Holtwood. April 16, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Rambler, Daniel R. 85, husband of Winnie, of Leola. April 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Shead, Grace R. 97, of Brethren Village. April 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Snavely, Ethel L. 95, of Manheim. April 19, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Steninger, Louis H. 77, husband of Catherine A. Marcelo, of Lititz. April 20, 2020. Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 814-447-3121

Van Akin, Gerald 87, husband to Ruth E. Van Akin, of Willow Street. April 19, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Watson, Ruth G. 97, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Weaver, Jay W. 87, of Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717- 626-2464

Whitcraft, Ronald D. 84, husband of Lois, of Leola. April 18, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Whitton, John A. 83, of Millersville. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Wilhelm, Margaret W. 96, of Lancaster. April 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wippel, Patrick V. 88, husband of Mary, of Lancaster. April 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Zook, Dorothy K. 98, formerly of Brunnerville. April 18, 2020. Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717- 272-4634

