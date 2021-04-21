Burkholder, Deborah F. 69, of Ephrata. April 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Cheng, Kim Sean 56, husband of Dute Yim Cheng, of Leola. April 19, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Frangeskos, Evangeline C. (Pappas) 84, formally of Lititz. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Franklin, Norma J. 87, of Manheim. April 17, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gabert, Keith 63, of Lancaster. April 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Haverstick, James S. 84, formerly of Pequea and Millersville. April 17, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Hilliard, Vera B. 91 of Willow Valley. April 17, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Houser, Jimmie L. 78, husband of Dorothy L. (Shupe) Houser, of Elizabethtown. April 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Johnson, Beverly Kay 61, of Lancaster. April 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Johnson, Martha Louise 60, of Lancaster. April 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Kauffman, Bonnie Kay 64, wife of Randy L. Kauffman, of Wrightsville. April 18, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-252-1313
Kline, Renny Joel 21, of Lititz. April 17, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Knepp, Janet 89, of Mount Joy and Marietta. April 17, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Munnelly, Theresa 92, of Willow Valley Communities. April 16, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Oerther, Betty 90, wife of Frederic Oerther. April 16, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Ruth, Barbara Ann 72, of Lancaster. April 16, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Sanchez, Julia V. Leon 84, of Lancaster. April 19, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Schlemmer, Karen L. 79, wife of James K. Schlemmer, of Manheim Township. April 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sweigart, Pauline K. 96, of Denver. April 19, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Terry, George R. 90, husband of Flora M. Terry. April 17, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Thomas, Antione 37, of Lancaster. April 15, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Weaver, Eli H. 83, husband of Mabel M. (Nolt) Weaver, of Leola. April 19, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Zimmerman, Carl R. 84, husband of Roberta E. (Fink) Zimmerman, of Elizabethtown. April 18, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543