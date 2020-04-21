Berrier, Dorothy F. 92, of Elizabethtown. April 18, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Blank, Heidi Sue 51, wife of Ronald E. Blank, of Stevens. April 19, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Breniser, Beverly Hacker 72, wife of Darryl A. Breniser, of Denver. April 19, 2020

Brill, William L. 88, formerly of Ephrata. April 17, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Brubaker, Lois J. 84, formerly of Ephrata. April 18, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Bruner, Margaret L. 82, of Ephrata. April 16, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Coldren, Victoria L. 66, of Landisville. April 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder ,Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Deery, Joanne Walsh 84, wife of Thomas Deery, of Lancaster. April 18, 2020

Engel, Maynard G. April 15, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Fink, Oscar E., Jr. 71, husband of Debra Fink, of Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Heft, Grace D. 68, of Ephrata. April 19, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Johnson, Margaret J. 83, of Conestoga View. April 12, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Leung, Bie Lun (Eng) 52, wife of Timothy Leung. April 5, 2020. James J. Terry Funeral Home, 610-269-6567

Maio, Carl R. 94, husband of Mary Catherine (Gross) Maio, of Lower Gwynedd. April 9, 2020. J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Inc., 610-433-5161

Marouchoc, Helen J. 90, of Conestoga View. April 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Martin, Reuben W. 93, husband of Lena Snyder Martin, of the Lincoln Christian Home. April 18, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Procopio, Giuseppe 91, formerly of Ephrata. April 18, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Ringler, David R., Jr. 50, of Lancaster. April 18, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Rintz, Judith A. 81, of Millersville. April 13, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Waltman, Mary Elizabeth Wife of Ralph E. Waltman, of Quarryville. April 20, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Welsheimer, Fenn Philip 88, of Willow Valley Retirement Community. April 18, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Whitcraft, Ronald D. 84, husband of Lois, of Leola. April 18, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

LNP Media Group, Inc.

