Adams, Karen (Bleacher) 66, of Airville. April 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Farren, John J. 90, husband of Kathleen McCartney Farren, formerly of New Providence. April 16, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Gambler, Edward Paul Husband of Beatrice Ruth (Edwards) Gambler, of Columbia. April 17, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Glick, Elmer J. 93, formerly of Hartman Station Rd., Lancaster. April 18, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hart, Louis M. 97, of Ontelaunee Twp. April 17, 2021. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 610-562-7823
Horst, Heidi Jo 34, of New Holland. April 18, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Mixon, Patricia (Guerin) 77, of Melbourne Beach, FL. April 14, 2021. Millennium Cremation Service, 772-999-5547
Rieker, Thomas P. 61, husband of Carla (Schuster) Rieker, of Mountville. April 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Root, Robert K. 68, husband of Ann M. Paternostro Root, of Manheim. April 17, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Saluga, Carol L. 77, wife of Jerome Saluga, of Lancaster. April 16, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Snavely, Betty J. 92, wife of Elvin G. Snavely, of Manheim. April 18, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Stoltzfus, Jacob K. 96, formerly of Cochranville. April 17, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Usner, Cheri Lynn (Faus) 61, wife of Scott Usner of New Holland. April 17, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Weaver, Mary Z. 86, of Stevens. April 18, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122