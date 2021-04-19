Kratzert, Elizabeth Ann Wife of George H. Kratzert. April 15, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Marlow, Jason B. 69, husband of Belva Marlow, of Kinzers. April 16, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Miller, Bernice N. 85, of Landisville. April 13, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Miller, Brian E. 54, of York. April 14, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Miller, Wilbur J. Husband of Annie (Kreiser) Miller, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra. April 16, 2021. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341
Peters, Walter B. 76. April 16, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Petersheim, Sarah L. 80, of 6170 Beaver Dam Rd., Narvon. April 17, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833