Bacon, Richard T. 75, husband of Rosemary Pryer Bacon, of West Hempfield Township. April 17, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Bolack, Betsy E. 72, of Tucson, Arizona. March 30, 2020.

Book, Grace E. (Reese) 96, formerly of Willow Street. April 15, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Bowers, Michael E. 69, husband to Gail (Hoxworth) Bowers, of Lititz. April 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bushong, Arthur William III 73, husband of Carol Ann (Shreiner) Bushong, formerly of Lititz. April 9, 2020.

Clarke, Calvin W., Jr. 72, of Lancaster. April 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Curet, Pura 87, of Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Deatrick, Gordon E. 68, husband of MaryAnn Deatrick, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

DeBakey, Joan Lyn 73, of Lancaster. April 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Derstler, Joyce M. 86, wife of David C. Derstler, of Lititz. April 17, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Dick, Dennis E. Of Leola. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Dormer, Cristene Sue 48, wife of Joseph M. Dormer, of Quarryville. April 12, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Dowhen, James R. 85, formerly of Manheim, husband of Karen (Levin) Dowhen. April 11, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Eberly, Mary Kathryn (Landvater) 85, of Mount Joy. April 13, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Eby, Donald Shearer 91, husband of Marian Thomas Eby, formerly of Gordonville. April 14, 2020.

Ellis, Lane 69, husband of Jean Heilig Ellis, of Mount Joy. April 13, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Forte, Jeanette Wise 92, of East Petersburg. April 13, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Gant, Barbara Ann Sharrock 80, of Lancaster. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Graham, Galen E. 96, of Brethren Village, Lititz. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hallgren, John M. 83, husband of Audrey Hallgren. April 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Haynick, Thomas D. 80, of Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Henry, Nicolas S. 21, of Lancaster. April 11, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hertzog, Mary P. 84, of Ephrata. April 10, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hess, Lucille Jay 100, of Lancaster. April 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hess, Scott R. 60, husband of Robin (Leonard) Hess, of Conestoga. April 8, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Hostetter, J. LeRoy 94, husband of June E. (McGarvey) Hostetter, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. April 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Hultzapple, I. Suzanne 70, wife of L. Thomas Hultzapple, of Temple. April 16, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Kresge, Dolores E. 86, formerly of 803 Locust St., Columbia. April 16, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Leas, Nancy I. 68, wife of Elmer Leas, of Ironville. April 17, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Leedy, Michael James 77, husband of Judy (Laskowski) Leedy, of Haverford. April 12, 2020

Lehman, Robert David 88, of Rapho Township. April 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Martin, Luke W. 87, of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370

Melasecca, Anthony 102, of Folsom. April 13, 2020. Donohue Funeral Homes & Crematory, 610-449-0300

Miller, Harold I. 93, husband of Nancy L. (Pickel) Miller, of Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Miller, James E. 64, of Lititz. April4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Painter, Richard E. 75, husband of Victoria A. (Peterman) Painter, of Lancaster. April 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Portser, Charles H. III 84, husband of Mary Jane Singer Portser, of East Petersburg. April 16, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Reese, Barbara A. 75, wife of Norman E. Reese, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Reikard, Edward 87, of Lancaster. April 13, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Rineer, Shirley A. (Bleacher) 86, formerly of Quarryville. April 13, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Scott, Jannie M. 73, of Manheim. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Seidel, Robert R. 94, of Lancaster. April 15, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Seldomridge, Lois A. 91, of New Holland. April 18, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914

Smith, Mark D. 67, husband of Eleanor Smith, of Manheim. April 12, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Spiese, Herbert D. 87, of Columbia. April 14, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Stone, Richard L. 83, husband of Doris J. (Garrity) Stone, of Lancaster. April 14, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Stremmel, Deborah B. 60, wife of Richard S. Stremmel, of Millersville. April 12, 2020. ­ Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Sweigart, Judith A. 74, of Lancaster. April 14, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Trauger, Ruth (Krout) 95. April 13, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Tyas, Theresa C. Of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Uhlig, Ray M. 83, husband of Luella M. Mann Uhlig, of Manor Township. April 15, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Weidenhammer, Eleanor D. 96, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wells, John Robert Jr. 74, husband of Adele T. Wells, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Wickenheiser, Kim M. 62, of Lancaster. April 15, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Wingle, Gerald Joseph Jr. 65, of Reinholds. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Yerger, Scott J. 69, husband of Kathy (Downs) Yerger, of Manheim. April 11, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Young, John Paine 89, husband of Lois Anne Barnett, of Columbia. April 13, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Younger, Dorothy J. 87, of Lancaster. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-393-9661

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter