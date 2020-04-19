Bacon, Richard T. 75, husband of Rosemary Pryer Bacon, of West Hempfield Township. April 17, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Bolack, Betsy E. 72, of Tucson, Arizona. March 30, 2020.
Book, Grace E. (Reese) 96, formerly of Willow Street. April 15, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Bowers, Michael E. 69, husband to Gail (Hoxworth) Bowers, of Lititz. April 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bushong, Arthur William III 73, husband of Carol Ann (Shreiner) Bushong, formerly of Lititz. April 9, 2020.
Clarke, Calvin W., Jr. 72, of Lancaster. April 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Curet, Pura 87, of Lancaster. April 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Deatrick, Gordon E. 68, husband of MaryAnn Deatrick, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
DeBakey, Joan Lyn 73, of Lancaster. April 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Derstler, Joyce M. 86, wife of David C. Derstler, of Lititz. April 17, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Dick, Dennis E. Of Leola. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Dormer, Cristene Sue 48, wife of Joseph M. Dormer, of Quarryville. April 12, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Dowhen, James R. 85, formerly of Manheim, husband of Karen (Levin) Dowhen. April 11, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Eberly, Mary Kathryn (Landvater) 85, of Mount Joy. April 13, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Eby, Donald Shearer 91, husband of Marian Thomas Eby, formerly of Gordonville. April 14, 2020.
Ellis, Lane 69, husband of Jean Heilig Ellis, of Mount Joy. April 13, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Forte, Jeanette Wise 92, of East Petersburg. April 13, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gant, Barbara Ann Sharrock 80, of Lancaster. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Graham, Galen E. 96, of Brethren Village, Lititz. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hallgren, John M. 83, husband of Audrey Hallgren. April 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Haynick, Thomas D. 80, of Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Henry, Nicolas S. 21, of Lancaster. April 11, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hertzog, Mary P. 84, of Ephrata. April 10, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hess, Lucille Jay 100, of Lancaster. April 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hess, Scott R. 60, husband of Robin (Leonard) Hess, of Conestoga. April 8, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hostetter, J. LeRoy 94, husband of June E. (McGarvey) Hostetter, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. April 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hultzapple, I. Suzanne 70, wife of L. Thomas Hultzapple, of Temple. April 16, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Kresge, Dolores E. 86, formerly of 803 Locust St., Columbia. April 16, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Leas, Nancy I. 68, wife of Elmer Leas, of Ironville. April 17, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Leedy, Michael James 77, husband of Judy (Laskowski) Leedy, of Haverford. April 12, 2020
Lehman, Robert David 88, of Rapho Township. April 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Martin, Luke W. 87, of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Melasecca, Anthony 102, of Folsom. April 13, 2020. Donohue Funeral Homes & Crematory, 610-449-0300
Miller, Harold I. 93, husband of Nancy L. (Pickel) Miller, of Lancaster. April 16, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miller, James E. 64, of Lititz. April4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Painter, Richard E. 75, husband of Victoria A. (Peterman) Painter, of Lancaster. April 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Portser, Charles H. III 84, husband of Mary Jane Singer Portser, of East Petersburg. April 16, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Reese, Barbara A. 75, wife of Norman E. Reese, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Reikard, Edward 87, of Lancaster. April 13, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rineer, Shirley A. (Bleacher) 86, formerly of Quarryville. April 13, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Scott, Jannie M. 73, of Manheim. April 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Seidel, Robert R. 94, of Lancaster. April 15, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Seldomridge, Lois A. 91, of New Holland. April 18, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Smith, Mark D. 67, husband of Eleanor Smith, of Manheim. April 12, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Spiese, Herbert D. 87, of Columbia. April 14, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Stone, Richard L. 83, husband of Doris J. (Garrity) Stone, of Lancaster. April 14, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Stremmel, Deborah B. 60, wife of Richard S. Stremmel, of Millersville. April 12, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Sweigart, Judith A. 74, of Lancaster. April 14, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Trauger, Ruth (Krout) 95. April 13, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Tyas, Theresa C. Of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Uhlig, Ray M. 83, husband of Luella M. Mann Uhlig, of Manor Township. April 15, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Weidenhammer, Eleanor D. 96, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wells, John Robert Jr. 74, husband of Adele T. Wells, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Wickenheiser, Kim M. 62, of Lancaster. April 15, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Wingle, Gerald Joseph Jr. 65, of Reinholds. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Yerger, Scott J. 69, husband of Kathy (Downs) Yerger, of Manheim. April 11, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Young, John Paine 89, husband of Lois Anne Barnett, of Columbia. April 13, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Younger, Dorothy J. 87, of Lancaster. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-393-9661