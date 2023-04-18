Arndt, Margaret 81, of Hershey. April 15, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Blankenbiller, Paul T. 68, husband of Reina Blankenbiller, of Willow Street. April 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Fasching, Helen C. 99, of Mount Joy. April 12, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Fisher, Rebecca K. 84, of 192 Sproul Road, Christiana. April 16, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Henry, Patricia Ann 80, of Holtwood. April 16, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hetrick, Kenneth E. 71, husband of Mary, of Brownstown. April 15, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Holland, Diana M. 90, of Lancaster. April 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kauffman, Eva C. 94, formerly of Landisville. April 16, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Martin, Audrey G. 61, of New Holland. April 14, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Martin, Noah S. 81, husband of Minerva B. (Sensenig) Martin, of Leola. April 16, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Mayer, Travis Ryan 37, husband of Jenna (Vuxta) Mayer, of Bainbridge. April 15, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4551
Mazurkiewicz, Walter S. 80, husband of Joann L. (Decker) Mazurkiewicz, of Ephrata. April 15, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Miller, Ann M. 72, wife of Ronald G. Miller, of Mount Joy. April 15, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Mitchell, Hope S. 43, formerly of Lancaster. April 13, 2023. Gedon Funeral Homes, 570-748-4525
Nguyen, Thang 84, husband of Qhuyen Hoang, of Lancaster. April 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Papademetriou, Maria 98. April 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Partilla, George A. 83, husband of Marie, of Elizabethtown. April 17, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Rabbani, Saeeda Bano 74, wife of Abdul Q. Rabbani, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reinhart, Janet S. 81, of Kirkwood. April 16, 2023. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Sauder, Roy K. 87, husband of Mary Jane Moyer Sauder, of Manheim. April 16, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Stoltzfus, Marian F. 84, wife of John S. Stoltzfus, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. April 16, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Sweigart, Dawn M. 66, wife of Glenn S. Sweigart, of Adamstown. April 15, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Trofatter, Susan Germaine 72, of Lancaster. April 14, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Weaver, Ervin H. 67, husband of Sharon E. (Eberly) Weaver, of Narvon. April 16, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122