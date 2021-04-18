Anderson, Patricia (Rivenburg) 85, wife of David R. Anderson, of Lititz. April 8, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Barr, Theresa Mae Fenton 57, of Stevens. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bomberger, Dwight William 77, husband of Patricia Graham Bomberger, of Manheim. April 14, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Brainerd, Edwin Paul 83, husband of Katherine Mae Hiestand, of East Petersburg. April 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Burkins, Florence M. 93, of Ephrata. April 8, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Dana, Anne Todd Heath 71, wife of Robert Gordon Dana, of Washington Boro. April 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Diem, James W. 71, formerly of New Holland. April 8, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Gates, Doris A. 81, of Reinholds. April 11, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Hamilton, Carrie Ann (Godin) 26, wife of Timothy W. Hamilton, of Manheim Township. April 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Heffley, Ralph R. 89, of Manheim. April 17, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hohenadel, John C., Jr. 68, husband of Cheryl (Buckwalter) Hohenadel, of New Providence. April 12, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hollingsworth, Charles Smith, Jr. 84, husband of Shirley Hollingsworth, of Columbia. April 11, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Howell, Jennifer L. 42, of Conestoga. February 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Keith, Anetta T. 82, wife of Clifford H. Keith, of Lititz. April 14, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Kubala, Andrew G. 89, of Lancaster. April 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Leffler, Geraldine T. 94, formerly of Sinking Spring. April 16, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Long, Patricia April 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Loser, Linda D. 75, wife of Jeffrey G. Loser, of Elizabethtown. April 15, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Marshall, Pollyanna Janet (Droz) 54, wife of Ray Marshall, of Lancaster. April 11, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Martin, Buelah S. 94, wife of Walter S. Martin, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. April 13, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Mitchell, Richard A. 83, husband of Judith R. (Aument) Mitchell, of Lancaster. April 5, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nelson, Patricia Moran 90, of Millersville. April 12, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Perales, Mildred 47, of Lancaster. April 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Root, Nicholas J. 27, of Manheim. April 15, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Samuelsen, S. Gunter Husband of Marlene Wasser Samuelsen, of Luther Acres. April 13, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Sullivan, Kathleen T. 76. April 4, 2020 Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Torbert, Barbara Elizabeth 71, of Gasden, AL. March 31, 2021
Troast, Henry F. 89, of Millersville. April 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Wilson, Annabel Corena 97, of Cornwall. April 11, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Zook, Peter Lane, Jr. 58, formerly of Lancaster. March 24, 2021.