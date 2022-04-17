Aukamp, Paul C. 85, husband of Barbara Leed Aukamp, of Strasburg Twp. January 18, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Benedict, Mary H. 95, of Willow Street. April 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Celia, Nicholas G. 62, of Lancaster. April 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Chavous, Elizabeth Louise 65, wife of Robert Chavous, of Lititz. April 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Conord, Albert E. 96, husband of Barbara Conord, of Lititz. April 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davila, Sharon A. 55, of Lancaster. April 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Deitrick, Vicki L. (Roberts) 75, of Marietta. April 12, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Edwards, Lawrence E. III 78, husband of Susan Landino Edwards, of Mechanicsburg. April 12, 2022. Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc., 717-697-4696
Fisher, Nancy A. 91, of Manor Township. April 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Frey, Joann Winifred 73, wife of Jay Frey, of Denver. April 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fryberger, Robert Claude 85, of East Petersburg. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Gordon, Fred E. 89, of Manheim. April 9, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Griswold, Don Edgar 78, husband of Anne, of Willow Street. April 10, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Grube, Georgine E. 94, of Ephrata. April 13, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Hill, Jessiah J. 25, of New Providence. April 13, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hossler, Donald 67, of Lititz. April 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Hostetter, Ralph M. 92, formerly of Manheim. April 13, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hubbs, Jeannie Marie 75, wife of Bruce L. Hubbs, of Lancaster. March 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hughes, Robert C. 91, of Lancaster. April 5, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kunkle, Galen E. 86, husband of Peggy A. (Loose) Kunkle, of Denver. April 15, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Lake, Daniel K. Sr. 91, of Willow Street. February 23, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Leffler, Walter S. 90, husband of Sheila (Butler) Leffler, of Lancaster. April 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lutz, Melanie A. 79, wife of Lamar B. Lutz, of Lititz. April 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McCauley, Vicki Jo 73, of Columbia. April 15, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Mihaliak, Teresa J. 96, of Lancaster. April 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Morrow, Russell L Sr. Husband of Beatrice Morrow. April 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Nitz, Peggy Anna 76, wife of William H. Nitz, of Lancaster. April 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Oniskey, Jude 60, husband of Maureen (Bryan) Oniskey, of Ephrata. April 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ranalli, Lydia D. (Benedetti) 88, of Lancaster. April 13, 2022. Bekavac Funeral Home, 412-233-5700
Rivera Torres, Francisco 52, of Lancaster. April 15, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ruhl, Ethel M. 84, wife of J. Arthur Ruhl, of Manheim. January 8, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Scheaffer, Shirley A. 85, of Denver. April 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Schreck, Anne L. 87, wife of Richard H. Schreck, of Sanibel, FL. April 14, 2022. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610-374-5440
Smith, Elvin G. Companion of Joanna Boyer. April 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stahl, Joanna Joy Esbenshade 32, wife of Jason Stahl, of Goldsboro. April 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Steffy, Judith A. (Moyer) 75. April 14, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Uribe, Julius F. 83, husband of Rosalie Hawaka Uribe, of Ephrata. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Wigley, Ruth Elizabeth (Fuller Mace) 101, formerly of Ephrata. April 14, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181