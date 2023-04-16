Baker, Patricia A. 89. April 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Buckwalter, Grace Miller 96, of Moravian Manor. April 11, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Buonomo, Frank J. 76, husband of Marie A. (Grube) Buonomo, of Talmage. April 9, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Bustard, Leslie 55, wife of Edwin, of Lancaster. April 14, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Coble, Walter R. Jr. 65, of Lancaster. April 9, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Fitzkee, Ashleigh Marie 35, of Ephrata. April 9, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Flahart, Deborah L. 55, of Cochranville. April 13, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Gangaway, Clifford R. 67, husband of Ava M. (Franks) Gangaway, of Ephrata. April 14, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Gantz, Michael W. 69, husband of LuAnn Seldomridge Gantz, of Rheems. April 14, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Garber, Russell E. 83, husband of Sara Kreiser Garber, of Mount Joy. April 14, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Garner, June 89, of Ephrata. April 11, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Groff, William A., Jr. 90, of Lancaster. January 7, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Groshong, Lois Ann 73, wife of Charles Groshong III, formerly of Lancaster. April 7, 2023.

Herr, Patricia Thomson 86, of Lancaster. April 12, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kugle, J. Alan 85, companion of Pearl Granger, formerly of Marietta. March 3, 2023

Kulp, Nancy A. 58, wife of Douglas S. Kulp, of Stevens. April 12, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Lauris, William Husband of Janice Lauris. April 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lehn, Robert Gary 86, of Lancaster. April 14, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Lenox, William P., Sr. 73, husband of Diane L. Webb Lenox, of New Providence. April 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Lightner, Michael C. 85, husband of Dorothy A. (Tyson) Lightner, of Lancaster. April 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Main, Carol Lynn 77, wife of A. Donald Main. April 9, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Metzler, Rhoda A. (Nauman) 99, wife of Earl K. Metzler, of Willow Street. April 15, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Ortiz, Kylee Sierra Carroll Wife of Jordan Ortiz. April 9, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Park, Richard Graham 76, husband of Vicki Palmer Park, of Leola. April 10, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Phillips, Ruth Ann (Arthur) 87, of Masonic Village. April 13, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Pickel, Linda S. 69, wife of Barry Pickel, of Elizabethtown. April 9, 2023. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380

Schmuck, Leona M. 77, formerly of Denver. April 14, 2023. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

Sheaffer, Eileen Louise 72, of Washington Boro. April 13, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Shertzer, Henrietta M. 80, wife of John W. Shertzer, of Lancaster. April 13, 2023. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Stair, Donald R., Sr. 93, of York. April 8, 2023. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-252-1313

Yorgey, Ruth Constance (Marshall) Formerly of Ephrata. November 8, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, 717-733-2472

