Armbrecht, Martha Agnes 98, of Lancaster. April 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bawell, Lizzie 101, of Gap. April 15, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Burkholder, Landis E. 88, husband of Gladys Hershey Burkholder, of New Holland. April 13, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Burks, Archie Roy 88, husband of Joan Burks. April 14, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Duong, Maurice Duc Q. 84, of Mountville. April 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ginter, C. Elmer 91, husband of Margaret Harnish Ginter, formerly of Conestoga. April 14, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Graybill, Alice B. 100, of Quarryville. April 14, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Gudiel, Enio Adan Garcia 45, husband of Georgina Morales Garcia, of Lancaster. April 14, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Hemmerich, Ilse Apprich 94, of Lititz. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kellenberger, Lester R., Sr. 67, husband of Rita, of Willow Street. April 14, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Lewis, Ellen Louise 79, wife of Charles T (Buddy) Lewis, of Lampeter. April 14, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Montgomery, Robert E. 89, husband of Lois Montgomery, of Akron. April 14, 2020. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Myers, Gloria M. 96, of Lancaster. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ober, Robert G. 88, husband of Carolyn (Thirsk) Ober, of Akron. April 14, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Provatopoulos, Elizabeth 68, wife of Kyriakos Provatopoulos, of Manheim Township. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ressler, Donna M. 68, wife of Victor E. Ressler, of Trinity House Apartments, Columbia. April 13, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Welk, Elwood H., Jr. 83, formerly of Elkton, MD and Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Zimmerman, Phyllis M. 86, wife of Raymond, of Lititz. April 12, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833