Bednarek, Pawel Jan 66, husband of Virginia Haines, formerly of Lancaster. April 10, 2022. Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., 570-477-2500
Dailey, Lynn Christine 53, companion of James Eberle, of Elizabethtown. April 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Hershey, Steve 68, formerly of Lancaster. April 3, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hostetter, Ralph M. 92, formerly of Manheim. April 13, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Jeffrey, George W. III 93, of Lititz. April 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jones, Jacqueline A. 69, of Mount Joy. April 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Keiffer, Christine Lee 41, of Lancaster. April 6, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Knox, G. June 91, wife of Glenn L. Knox, of Leola. April 13, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
McDonough, Patrick W. 58, of Elizabethtown. April 12, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Mylin, J. Wilbur 87, husband of Sara M. Wilson Mylin, formerly of Willow Street. April 10, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Novotny, Charles A. 91, formerly of Willow Street. April 13, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Ringler, Reuben W. 84, husband of Anna H. Martin Ringler, of East Earl. April, 14, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Sauder, Anna Mary (Sensenig) 87, of Lititz. April 13, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Wise, Leah Jane 1 year old, daughter of Jonathan and Krista (Martin) Wise, of Loysville. April 11, 2022. Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 717-349-2820