Bunker, Edward H. 92, formerly of Leola. April 11, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Burkey, Kathleen M. 67, of Denver. April 13, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Glick, Lizzie K. 44, wife of David S. Glick, of Allenwood. April 11, 2023. Brooks Funeral Home, 570-649-5837
Herr, Patricia Thomson 86, of Lancaster. April 12, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hogan, Alma M. 93, of Manheim Township. December 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hubbs, David C. 76, companion of Sally Rhoads, of New Providence. April 12, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Jacobs, Ina R. 93, of Elizabethtown. April 7, 2023. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Long, Dale W. 76, husband of Susan (Eshleman) Long, of Strasburg. March 29, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Stevens, Ada I. 75, of Lancaster. April 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
VanBlargan, Frank J. Of Philadelphia. April 10, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097