Brotzman, Nancy Jean 77, wife of Richard A. Brotzman, of Ninepoints. April 12, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Clayton, Barry 75, of Lancaster. April 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Cortes, Luis Anthony 53, of Lancaster. April 22, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Dailey, Lynn C. 53, of Elizabethtown. April 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Jones, James W. 65, husband of Cathy (Smaling), of Columbia. April 9, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Konitzer, Nancy Wife of Charles, formerly of Lancaster. April 11, 2022
Martin, Susan Arlene (Groff) 87, of New Holland. April 12, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Robinson, Dean 69, husband of Lynda E. (Cover) Robinson, of Mount Joy. April 12, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Shirk, Pearl H. 95, formerly of Ephrata. April 9, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Wardrop, Pauline M. (Austin) 96, of Elizabethtown. April 12, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543