Aument, John Hamilton 61, husband of H. Lorrie (Hubbs) Aument, of New Providence. April 11, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Balderston, Jean Yvonne 86, wife of Richard Balderston, of Elizabethtown. December 6, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Barkume, Daniel L. 72, husband of Judith (Croft) Barkume, of Brunnerville. April 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Beck, John C. 95, of Columbia. April 22, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Blackburn, Robert H. 86, husband of Margareta (Kelley) Blackburn, of Bird-in-Hand. April 12, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Buckwalter, Sara Rebecca Of Garden Spot Village. April 9, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Diem, James W. 71, formerly of New Holland. April 8, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Floyd, Lorraine E. 92, of Denver. April 9, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Frey, Hazel R. Hoffman 90, of Mountville. April 11, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gibble, Clifford N. 91, of Manheim. April 11, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Gottshall, June Elizabeth 100, of Reinholds. April 11, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Leonard, Loretta A. 73, wife of Terrence A. Leonard, of Lancaster. April 12, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Martin, Clair E. 78, husband of Carolyn L (Oberholtzer) Martin, of Lititz. April 10, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Leonard Z., Jr. 52, of McGregor, IA. February 16, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Morrison, Reuben S. 88, of St. Peter Apartments, Columbia. April 12, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Nunez, Susana 87, of Lancaster. April 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ressler, John D., Jr. 89, husband of Irene M. (Hainley) Ressler. April 8, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rhoads, Patricia W. 85, of Homestead Village, Lancaster. April 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Sensenig, Donald J. 84, husband of Alta Ruth (Charles) Sensenig, of Lititz. April 11, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Sensenig, Jeremiah O. 89, husband of Vera Z. Nolt Sensenig, of Quarryville. April 11, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Sheely, Mark R. 63, husband of Marianne Sheely, of Lancaster. April 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Theimer, Joel Curtis 30, husband of Emily Grumbine Theimer, of Manheim. April 5, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Tuscan, Robert F. 88, husband of Shirley E. Ditzler Tuscan, of Manheim. April 9, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wary, A. Jane (McKenry) Of Lancaster. April 6, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Weber, George E. 85, husband of Joanne M. (McFadden) Weber, of Willow Street. April 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wippel, Patrick V. 88, of Lancaster. April 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100