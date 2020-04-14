Barrow, Catherine 95, of Lancaster. April 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Beach, Ray H. 91, husband of Colleen (Nolt) Beach, of Lancaster. April 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Boll, Lois J. 68, wife of Jay Boll, of Mount Joy. April 12, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Brown, Frank Everett 66, husband of Beverly E. (Work) Brown, of New Providence. April 13, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Brubaker, Marcella 88, of Lancaster. April 10, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Currie, Janice May Van Portway Of the Glen, Lancaster. April 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ebbert, Rodney G. 91, of Ephrata. April 12, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Flaud, Kristin Naomi Infant daughter of Amos and Ruthie Beiler Flaud, of East Earl. April 13, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Gingrich, J. Lloyd 95, husband of Orpha (Wert) Gingrich, of Evendale. April 11, 2020. Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-463-2711
Groff, Todd Michael 44, of Marietta. April 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Johnson, Sylvia K. 84, of Lancaster. April 9, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Jones, Elaine Vera 69, wife of William Jones, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Manion, James M. 76, of Carlisle. April 10, 2020. Hoffman Funeral Home, 717-243-4511
Marshall, Timothy B. 65, of Lancaster. April 11, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Kathryn L. (Christ) 80, wife of Luke W. Martin, of Lancaster. April 12, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Messersmith, Alan K. 64, husband of Miriam, of Stuarts Draft, VA. April 10, 2020. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory, 540-932-3600
Metzler, Suzanne T. 81, wife of Philip R. Metzler, Sr. April 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Montgomery, Janet Marie (Heagy) 42, wife of Adam Montgomery, of Lebanon. April 12, 2020. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 717-867-4811
Mowrer, John G. Husband of Linda Mowrer, of Lititz. Arpil 9, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Neff, Terry L. 68, of Honey Brook. April 9, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Northeimer, Woodrow W., Jr. 75, husband of Carol A. (Linton) Northeimer, of Reading. April 12, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Refford, Daniel H. 81, husband of Ruth Ann Gregor Refford, of Thorndale. April 11, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Reichenbach, Richard Dennis 64, of Milroy. April 11, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rodriguez, Maria Lopez 90, of Lancaster. April 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Stoltzfus, Titus Y. 84, husband of Marian Jane (Rutt) Stoltzfus, formerly of New Holland. April 13, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Walter, Melvin L., Sr. 81, husband of Janet M. (Walton) Walter, of Manheim. April 10, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341