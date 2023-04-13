Bomberger, Debra Lynn Of Leola. April 12, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Goetz, Esther M. 79, of Lancaster Township. April 12, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Good, Patricia Ann 89, formerly of Ephrata. April 6, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hall, Craig R. 56, of Mount Joy. April 8, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Jacobs, Ina R. 93, of Elizabethtown. April 7, 2023. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Mana, Har 39, husband of Ling Young, of Lancaster. April 8, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Martin, Marlane B. 60, wife of Dean L. Martin, formerly of Lancaster. April 11, 2023
Stoner, Walter J. 89, of Lancaster. April 7, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Troyan, Robert T. 85, husband of Patricia A. Troyan, of Pequea. April 9, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600