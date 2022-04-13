Bair, Nelda D. Of Lancaster. April 4, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel, Inc., 717-767-1551
Bilder, Joseph Francis III 27, of Lancaster. April 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Breneman, Ruth B. 93, formerly of Washington Boro. April 6, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Celia, Nicholas G. 62, of Lancaster. April 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dietz, Lois Strickler Weidman 92, of Wrightsville. April 12, 2022.
Gehman, Faye A. 71, wife of David A. Gehman, of East Earl. April 11, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Harnish, Audrey A. 89, of Lancaster. April 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hege, Nathan Baer 94, of Lititz. December 8, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Konitzer, Nancy Wife of Charles, formerly of Lancaster. April 11, 2022
Kurtz, Jason Patrick Husband of Maria Carmen Orta, formerly of Lancaster. April 6, 2022
Lefever, M. Glenn 70, husband of Beverly A. (Miller) Lefever, formerly of East Petersburg. April 7, 2022
Orth, Janet L. 75, wife of Robert C. Orth, of Reading. April 9, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Reed, Lee S. 76, husband of Linda (Collins Cooke) Reed, of Mount Joy. April 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Rhodes, Mary Touchstone Of Lancaster. April 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ruhl, Ethel M. 84, wife of J. Arthur Ruhl, of Manheim. January 8, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Sommer, Sandra L. 75, of The Gardens at Millville. April 11, 2022. Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 570-458-5031
Trimble, John B. 88, husband of Grace M. DeVerter, of Columbia. April 8, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Wolf, Samuel Milton 82, of Lancaster County. April 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wright, Melvin D. 87, husband of Sally Jo Effinger Wright, of Quarryville. April 11, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272