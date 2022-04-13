Bair, Nelda D. Of Lancaster. April 4, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel, Inc., 717-767-1551

Bilder, Joseph Francis III 27, of Lancaster. April 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Breneman, Ruth B. 93, formerly of Washington Boro. April 6, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Celia, Nicholas G. 62, of Lancaster. April 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Dietz, Lois Strickler Weidman 92, of Wrightsville. April 12, 2022.

Gehman, Faye A. 71, wife of David A. Gehman, of East Earl. April 11, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Harnish, Audrey A. 89, of Lancaster. April 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Hege, Nathan Baer 94, of Lititz. December 8, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Konitzer, Nancy Wife of Charles, formerly of Lancaster. April 11, 2022

Kurtz, Jason Patrick Husband of Maria Carmen Orta, formerly of Lancaster. April 6, 2022

Lefever, M. Glenn 70, husband of Beverly A. (Miller) Lefever, formerly of East Petersburg. April 7, 2022

Orth, Janet L. 75, wife of Robert C. Orth, of Reading. April 9, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Reed, Lee S. 76, husband of Linda (Collins Cooke) Reed, of Mount Joy. April 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Rhodes, Mary Touchstone Of Lancaster. April 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ruhl, Ethel M. 84, wife of J. Arthur Ruhl, of Manheim. January 8, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Sommer, Sandra L. 75, of The Gardens at Millville. April 11, 2022. Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 570-458-5031

Trimble, John B. 88, husband of Grace M. DeVerter, of Columbia. April 8, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Wolf, Samuel Milton 82, of Lancaster County. April 10, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Wright, Melvin D. 87, husband of Sally Jo Effinger Wright, of Quarryville. April 11, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

