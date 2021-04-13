Butts, Edgie Mae (Johnson) 78, formerly of Lancaster. April 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eberly, Fannie Arlene (Stoltzfus) Gehman 89, of Brethren Village. April 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Finefrock, Edward G. 79, of New Holland. April 10, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Gates, Doris A. 81, of Reinholds. April 11, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Good, Anna K. 103, of Landis Homes. April 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Grumbling, Charles G. 73, husband of Brenda L. Rinier Grumbling, of Drumore. April 10, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hoover, Louise B. 92, of Mount Joy. April 10, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Horst, Carolyn L. 94, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. April 9, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.,717-733-2472
Kegerreis, Helen M. 91, of Lebanon. April 8, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Lefever, J. Thomas 73, husband of Patricia L. (Toms) Lefever, of Quarryville. April 9, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Martin, Clair E. 78, husband of Carolyn Martin, of Lititz. April 10, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Melleby, Elizabeth E. 92, of Mount Joy. April 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Morales Hernandez, Hermelindo 57, husband of Minerva Carino-Flores, of Lititz. April 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Snow, Roy G., Jr. 76, husband to Diane M. (Stuller), of Ronks. April 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Starr, Dennis Michael 58, husband of Kay Jaqueline Starr, of Lancaster. April 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300