Alleman, James E. 83, husband of Sherry L. (Miller) Alleman, of Milford, MA. December 31, 2021. Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 508-473-5511

Brenneman, Lynne M. (Kennaugh) 82, of Elizabethtown. April 9, 2022. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700

English, Carol Lee (Luttringer) 83, of Elizabethtown. April 10, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Evans, Sylvia B. Formerly of Lancaster County. April 10, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Fittery, Charlotte A. 72, wife of Herman W. Fittery, of Mount Joy. April 10, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Foultz, Ethel D. 84, of Leola. April 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Freeman, Nathaniel J. 44, of Pequea. April 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Gerhart, David S. 62, of Reinholds. April 7, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Gola, Ruth 100, of Lancaster. April 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Hackman, Kathryn 90, of Ephrata. April 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Kelly, Jessica L. 36, of Lancaster. April 10, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Mellinger, Alta M. 86, of Garden Spot Village, wife of Donald L. Mellinger. April 11, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Myers, Betty Jane 92, of Pequea. April 8, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Wasser, Shirley L. 87 of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. April 7, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter