Ammon, Robert E. 80, husband of May Ammon, of Gordonville. April 10, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Ashworth, David Thomas 89, husband of Helen Demarest Ashworth, of Washington Boro. April 8, 2020. McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 302-478-2204
Baker, K. Louise (Houseal) 77, wife of Richard A. Baker, of Mount Joy. April 3, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Bielmyer, Ethel G. 99, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Brubaker, Arthur L. 90, of Manheim. April 8, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Caldwell, Bessie I. 95, of Columbia. April 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Chalfant, Robert Husband of Mary Margaret Hecker Chalfant. April 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Chandler, Lillian E. 89, of Lancaster. April 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Chávez, Maria Luisa 73, wife of Andres Chávez, of Lancaster. April 7, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Clemens, Gladys Ziegler 91. April 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Costello, Joseph R. 92, of Lancaster. April 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cox, James H. 91, husband of Mary (Dice) Cox, of West Hempfield Township. April 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cox, Robert P. 81, of Gap. April 10, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Davis, Thomas Henry 92, of The Mennonite Home, husband of Lucille Alansky Davis. April 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
DeJesus, Avelino 89, of Lancaster. April 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Diem, James W. 71, formerly of New Holland. April 8, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Drury, Dorothy Marie 90, of Lancaster. April 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Fulmer, John E. III 93, husband of LaFern Beamesderfer Fulmer, of Lancaster. April 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gant, Michael C., Jr. 27, of Lancaster. April 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hainey, Florence P. 89, of Millersville. April 7, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Hamilton, Gilbert A. 92, husband of Helen B. Hamilton, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hough, Marian Patton 87, wife of M. Melvin Hough, of Homestead Village. April 9, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hughes, John Warren 64. April 3, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Keener, Richard Lee 74, husband of Sarah Anne (Ibaugh) Keener, of Strasburg. April 4, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Kilgore, Geraldine D. (Bacon) 92, wife of Donald E. Kilgore, of Ronks. April 10, 2020. Harkins Funeral Home, 717-456-5915
Knicely, Gary R. 79, husband of Sophie L. Knicely, of Mount Joy. April 7, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Lease, Edith M. (Hoak) 90, of Millersville. April 10, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Martin, Ross C. 106, of Lancaster. February 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Maser, Deborah Diehl 69, partner of Gene D. Rehm, of Columbia. April 7, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McLaughlin, Anna M. 95, of Columbia. March 25, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Miller, Regina A. 88, of Lancaster. April 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Miller, Shirley A. 71, wife of Barry Miller, of Leola. April 4, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Newell, B. Bruce 87, husband of Theresa Troncale Mulligan, of New Holland. April 9, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Nonnenmocher, Brian Scot 60, of Wernersville. April 8, 2020. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 610-678-3461
Pasker, Dale A. 84, husband of Patricia Pasker, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Pipkin, Robert L. Jr. 70, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Polonus, Michael Roy 83, husband of Linda Polonus, of Warwick Woodlands, Lititz. April 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Raffensberger, Charles Elwood, Sr. 62, husband of Vanessa M. (Almariego) Raffensberger, of East Waterford. April 7, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Rice, Samuel A. 74, husband of Linda, of Lancaster. April 7, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sanderson, Ralph C. 89, of Lancaster and Massachusetts. April 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Shay, Sandra Yeagley 83 of Conestoga. April 2, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Shreckengast, Franklin Leroy 67, of Palmyra. April 10, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Siegrist, Virginia L. 80, of West Hempfield Township. April 8, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Starr, Frederick Brown 87, husband of Sue Zook Starr, of Lancaster. April 1, 2020. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 336-854-9116
Stoe, Jill E. 57, of Lancaster. April 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Taglieri, Carmine J. 86, husband of Elizabeth (Ackerman) Taglieri, of Lancaster. April 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Vargas-Olivencia, Miriam 71, of Lancaster. April 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Walsh, John Andrew III 91, of Brethren Village, Lititz. April 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Walter, Alice J. (Herr) Young 96, of Brethren Village, Lititz. April 4, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Weaver, Amy Z. 91, of Lancaster. April 5, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Weitkamp, Richard A. 82, of Lancaster. April 1, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Wynn, Virgil E. 81, husband of Shelley M. Witman Wynn, of 1416 Lincoln Heights Ave., Lot 230, Ephrata. April 9, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Zervanos, Alexis J. 85, of Lancaster. April 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zug, Kathryn 102, of Lititz. March 3, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317