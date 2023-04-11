Borror, Cynthia C. 74, wife of Harold N. Borror, of Paradise. April 8, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, 717-687-7768
Fortna, Bernard W. 63, husband of Joyce Justis Fortna, of Millersville. April 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Gonzalez-Chevere, Alma Lee 54, wife of Rommy Ivan Ramos, of Columbia. April 9, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hart, William H. 91, of Myerstown. April 5, 2023. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 717-866-4233
Howse, Vera A. 89, wife of Robert M. Howse, Sr., of Lancaster. April 9, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Huntzberger, MayBelle S. 96, of Palmyra. April 10, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kinsey, Doris A. 57, of Willow Street. April 8, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kreitzer, Ruth A. 85, of Lebanon. April 8, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kurtz, Robert H. 93, husband of Beatrice (Groff) Kurtz, of Lititz. April 8, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Lane, Frederick B. 81, husband of Rita Lane, of Lititz. April 10, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Mamola, Jerome 61, husband of Amity (Bahr) Mamola, of Lititz. April 9, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Paul, Marian L. 92, of Denver. April 8, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Sheetz, Robert Shirk 99, of Elizabethtown. March 28, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Zook, S. Ruth 72, of Ephrata. April 9, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967