Armstrong, Clayton C. 76, of Lancaster. April 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Beiler, Leon Edwin 73, of Ronks. April 7, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Black, Margaret Alta 98. April 9, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Bradley, John S. III 71, husband of Mary Ellen (Rahm) Bradley, of Landisville. January 10, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Brenner, Claire Louise Martinen 80, of Lititz. April 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2473

Cueto, Marjorie M. 83, of Columbia. April 8, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Delp, Linda J. (Clarke) 75, wife of Trent E. Delp, of New Holland. April 5, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Frankhouser, Mary Ann 93, of Garden Spot Village, wife of Edwin P. Frankhouser, Jr. April 8, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Griffiths, Frederick J. 77, of Mount Joy. April 7, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Happle, Emma Grace 86, formerly of Manheim. March 25, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Heck, James R., Jr. 50, of Middletown, companion of Juanita Stone. April 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Henry, Michael Paul 79, of Lancaster. April 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Hines, Ellen Steele 74, wife of Charles Hines, of Millersville. April 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hostetter, J. LeRoy 94, husband of June E. (McGarvey) Hostetter, of Masonic Village. April 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Kipp, Donna M. 74, wife of of Rodney R. Kipp, of Beverly Hills, FL. March 24, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Lawrence, Charles R., Jr. 83, husband of Ruth Lawrence, of Narvon. December 9, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Magner, Patricia 56, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Melleby, Elizabeth E. 92, of Mount Joy. April 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Nissley, Raymond William 64. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ressler, Lee C. 81, husband of Edith M. Murry Ressler, of Manor Township. April 8, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Ritter, Audrey M. 78, of Ephrata. March 19, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Ritter, Robert E. 77, husband of Audrey M. (Martin) Ritter, of Ephrata. February 9, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Roberts, Reba Pinkerton 93, of Brethren Village. April 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rodenhaver, Audrey A. 75, of Mount Joy. April 3, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.,717-843-0216

Schwanger, David M. 82, husband of Linda M. Schwanger, of Lititz. April 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Sears, Shirley A. 81, of Lancaster. April 7, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Stauffer, Elva J. 95, of Ephrata. April 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Stief, Natalie O. 88, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Stoltzfus, Jonas King 77, husband of Judith (Lehman) Stoltzfus, of Perry County.. March 25, 2021.

Stoudt, Garry R. 65, of Marietta. April 9, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Tepsich, Janette Koscevic Formerly of Steelton. April 8, 2021. Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-939-2344

Walp, Ruth L. 92, of Brethren Village. April 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Weinrich, Roscoe Husband of Vicki T. Weinrich, of Lancaster. March 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Whalen, Albert W. Husband of June (Heinaman), of Mount Joy. April 6, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Wolff, Kenneth E. 63, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

