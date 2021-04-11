Armstrong, Clayton C. 76, of Lancaster. April 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Beiler, Leon Edwin 73, of Ronks. April 7, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Black, Margaret Alta 98. April 9, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Bradley, John S. III 71, husband of Mary Ellen (Rahm) Bradley, of Landisville. January 10, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brenner, Claire Louise Martinen 80, of Lititz. April 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2473
Cueto, Marjorie M. 83, of Columbia. April 8, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Delp, Linda J. (Clarke) 75, wife of Trent E. Delp, of New Holland. April 5, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Frankhouser, Mary Ann 93, of Garden Spot Village, wife of Edwin P. Frankhouser, Jr. April 8, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Griffiths, Frederick J. 77, of Mount Joy. April 7, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Happle, Emma Grace 86, formerly of Manheim. March 25, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Heck, James R., Jr. 50, of Middletown, companion of Juanita Stone. April 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Henry, Michael Paul 79, of Lancaster. April 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hines, Ellen Steele 74, wife of Charles Hines, of Millersville. April 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hostetter, J. LeRoy 94, husband of June E. (McGarvey) Hostetter, of Masonic Village. April 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Kipp, Donna M. 74, wife of of Rodney R. Kipp, of Beverly Hills, FL. March 24, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Lawrence, Charles R., Jr. 83, husband of Ruth Lawrence, of Narvon. December 9, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Magner, Patricia 56, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Melleby, Elizabeth E. 92, of Mount Joy. April 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Nissley, Raymond William 64. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ressler, Lee C. 81, husband of Edith M. Murry Ressler, of Manor Township. April 8, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Ritter, Audrey M. 78, of Ephrata. March 19, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Ritter, Robert E. 77, husband of Audrey M. (Martin) Ritter, of Ephrata. February 9, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Roberts, Reba Pinkerton 93, of Brethren Village. April 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rodenhaver, Audrey A. 75, of Mount Joy. April 3, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.,717-843-0216
Schwanger, David M. 82, husband of Linda M. Schwanger, of Lititz. April 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sears, Shirley A. 81, of Lancaster. April 7, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Stauffer, Elva J. 95, of Ephrata. April 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stief, Natalie O. 88, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, Jonas King 77, husband of Judith (Lehman) Stoltzfus, of Perry County.. March 25, 2021.
Stoudt, Garry R. 65, of Marietta. April 9, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Tepsich, Janette Koscevic Formerly of Steelton. April 8, 2021. Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-939-2344
Walp, Ruth L. 92, of Brethren Village. April 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weinrich, Roscoe Husband of Vicki T. Weinrich, of Lancaster. March 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Whalen, Albert W. Husband of June (Heinaman), of Mount Joy. April 6, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Wolff, Kenneth E. 63, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100