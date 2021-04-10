Deaths Reported for Apr 10, 2021 Staff Writer Apr 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Stauffer, Horace R. 93, of Ephrata. April 8, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122Zimmerman, Raymond Z. 81, husband of Sarah B. Zimmerman Zimmerman, of Lebanon. April 7, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Deaths Reported Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.