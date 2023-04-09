Barr, Harriet 97, of Lancaster. April 2, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Barrett, James M. 88, husband of Patsy A. (Ober) Barrett, of East Petersburg. April 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Batzer, Barbara Jean 73, of Elizabethtown. March 29, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Bogia, Emma Jean 87, of Quarryville. April 6, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Bowman, George I. 74, Husband of Toni, formerly of Lancaster. April 1, 2023. Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 302-645-9520

Carlock, Cynthia A. 75, of Lancaster. April 4, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Cunningham, Lois 90, of Ephrata. March 28, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Detz, Gerald B. 79, husband of Bonnie A. LeBreton Detz, of Lancaster. April 4, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Diaz, Jose L. Jr. 53, of Lancaster. April 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Dobb, Phillip Raymond 80, of Denver. April 4, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Eby, Patricia L. Wife of Robert Eby, of Lititz. February 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Engle, Harriet L. 76, of Manheim. March 24, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Fabian, Andrew Robert 80, husband of JoAnn Capano Fabian, of Lancaster. February 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fritz, Frank W. 97, of Quarryville. March 22, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Gish, A. Samuel 92. April 5, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Goldman, Anna 91, of Ephrata. April 7, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Gutter, Richard 98, of Willow Valley Communities. April 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Hess, Leora M. 83, of Manor Township. April 4, 2023. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Hoefner, Katherine 94, of Ephrata. January 9, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hogan, Alma M. 93, of Manheim Township. December 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Holder, Arthur James 92, husband of Jean Anne (Merrion), of Lititz. April 4, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Kelly, Anthony P. 69, of Lancaster. December 16, 2022.

Kemper, June 88, of Lititz. April 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kleinfelter, Martha L. 93, of Manheim. April 4, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Kuzma, Michael N. 63, formerly of Lancaster. April 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Maddox, James A. 95, husband of Beverly (Stoermer) Maddox, of Lititz. April 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Marshall, Lawrence E. 80, husband of Betty (Anders) Marshall, of Lancaster. April 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McDermott-Weaver, Otti H. 85, of Lititz. March 31, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Miller, Arlene Z. 86, of Columbia. April 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Miller, Elsie M. 84, of Columbia. April 2, 2023. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Miller, Lester N. 93, of Lancaster. March 31, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Neuer, David D. 91, husband of Charlotte Neuer, of Lancaster. April 4, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Oberdorff, David L. 69, of York, husband of Laurie S. (Schantz) Stephenson. April 1, 2023. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551

Prather, Thomas Ross 85, husband of Deborah Prather, of Fort Myers, FL. April 3, 2023.

Rannels, Samuel C. II 63, of Lancaster. April 5, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Reese, Kenneth E. 83, husband of Patricia Reese, of Lancaster. April 1, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097

Rivera, Jose A. 56, husband of Carmen M. Acevedo Rivera, of Lancaster. April 4, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Robinson, Doris Ford 95, of Lititz. April 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Seaburg, Debra Louise 70, formerly of Lancaster. February 10, 2023

Shoff, Joyce E. 90, of Christiana. April 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Sottek, Stephen T. 78, husband of Maryjo (Hoffman) Sottek, of Lancaster. March 17, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Stiffler, Pamela 66, companion of Timothy Pleva, of Columbia. March 26, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Thomas, Michael Scott Of Neffsville. April 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Usner, Karl L. 86, of Lititz. April 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wadsworth, Thomas D. 63, of Lititz. April 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Weber, Glenn S. 74, husband of Anna Lucille (Yoder) Weber, of Mohnton. April 6, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Weire, Pamela Lynne 69, of Lancaster. April 2, 2023. Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 717-266-3591

Wolfe, Ruth L. 86, of Lititz. April 7, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

