Deaths Reported for Apr 08, 2023
Apr 8, 2023

Lindt, Donald F. 89, of Wrightsville. April 6, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Locke, Noelle Caseley 85, wife of William Wesley Locke, formerly of Lancaster. March 26, 2023. Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 508-759-3511