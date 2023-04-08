Lindt, Donald F. 89, of Wrightsville. April 6, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Locke, Noelle Caseley 85, wife of William Wesley Locke, formerly of Lancaster. March 26, 2023. Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 508-759-3511

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Newsletter