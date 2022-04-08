Brubaker, Dennis Sherwood 76, husband of Judy Metz Brubaker, of Lititz. April 3, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Dunlevy, Janice C. 88, wife of J. Thomas Dunlevy, of Lancaster. April 5, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hampilos, Frank G. 55, of Lancaster. April 5, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Murphy, Kenneth 64, of York. April 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Retherford, George D., Sr. 86, husband of Marion K. (Noss) Retherford, of Bainbridge. April 7, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Rowe, Doris Joan (Druck) 84, wife of Robert Leroy Rowe, Sr., of Quarryville. April 7, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Santiago, Hector J. 62, of Lancaster. April 4, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Saulina, Margaret L. 102, of Lititz. April 7, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Weigel, Denver J. 81, of Greencastle. April 6, 2022. Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 717-597-2511