Barnett, Craig B. 60, husband of Donna J. Hoover Barnett, of Lancaster. March 30, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Becker, Robert L. 81, formerly of Ronks. April 6, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Brown, David A. 35, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Davis, Thomas Henry 92, of The Mennonite Home, husband of Lucille Alansky Davis. April 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Delcorse, Eugene L. Jr. 81, husband of Colleen C. Conlin, formerly of Lancaster. April 7, 2020. Robert I. McClain Funeral Home, 814-447-3121
Fryberger, George H., Sr. 80, of Coatesville. April 6, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Gardner, Patricia A. 56, wife of Michael Gardner, of Cochranville. April 5, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gutshall, Mary K. 90, of Mount Joy. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hackman, John Arden 83, husband of Ellen Esther (Jones) Hackman, of Woodstock, Illinois. March 27, 2020.
Hernandez, Horacio 88, of Leola. April 3, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Herrold, James W. 89, husband of Jennie Mae (Rhoads) Herrold, of Lancaster. April 4, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hess, W. Roy 82, husband of Brenda M. Garrett Hess, of Woodcrest Villa. April 4, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hughes, John Warren 64. April 3, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Koltunovich, Norman 74, husband of Diane J. (Nappi) Koltunovich of Lancaster. April 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kruika, Margaret M. Of Lancaster. April 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lyons, Evelyn Lipshires 92, of Lancaster. February 18, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
MacConnell, Carleton H. 74, husband of Marilyn MacConnell, of Lancaster. April 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Mummert, Rose Ann 73, of Lancaster. April 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stauffer, Guy H. 96, of Manheim. April 7, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Tobias, Carl W. 85, husband of Shirley M. (Moore) Tobias, of Denver. April 4, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Walter, Nevin L. 90, husband of Judy Clark Walter, of Lititz. April 3, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317