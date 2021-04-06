Boltz, Ray R. 90, formerly of Akron, husband of Aracelis (Cruz) Boltz. April 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Brubacher, Mary E. 91, wife of Mark Brubacher, of Ephrata. April 3, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472.

Homsher, Frederick J. 67, husband of Thelma R. Martin Homsher, of Kinzers. April 4, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Kile, Joyce Marie 63, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Knight, Leroy Charles, Jr. 80, husband of Shelia A. Knight, of Lancaster. April 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Kramer, Larry Lee 60, husband of Julie Miller Kramer, of Landisville. March 26, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Miller, Donald L. 76, husband of Barbara A. (Zeger) Miller, of Lititz. April 2, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Miller, Wren Stillborn child of Shane and Pearl Joy Gehman Miller, of Manheim. April 3, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Musser, Anthony D. 58, husband of Debra A. Burkhart Musser, of Lititz. April 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Nagle, Marlene M. 78, wife of George A. Nagle, of Ephrata. April 2, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Parmer, Carol Sue Wife of Earl Parmer. April 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Pellis, June Lee 92, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Seiple, Harvey Holmes, Jr. 76, husband of Charlese (Luster) Seiple, of Memphis, TN. April 4, 2021.

Weeks, Wilson E., Sr. Husband of Ruth Weeks, of New Providence. April 1, 2021. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272

Young, Nancy L. 93, formerly of Peach Bottom. April 1, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Zink, Beatrice A. 84, of Columbia. April 3, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

