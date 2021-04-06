Boltz, Ray R. 90, formerly of Akron, husband of Aracelis (Cruz) Boltz. April 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brubacher, Mary E. 91, wife of Mark Brubacher, of Ephrata. April 3, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472.
Homsher, Frederick J. 67, husband of Thelma R. Martin Homsher, of Kinzers. April 4, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Kile, Joyce Marie 63, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Knight, Leroy Charles, Jr. 80, husband of Shelia A. Knight, of Lancaster. April 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kramer, Larry Lee 60, husband of Julie Miller Kramer, of Landisville. March 26, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Miller, Donald L. 76, husband of Barbara A. (Zeger) Miller, of Lititz. April 2, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Miller, Wren Stillborn child of Shane and Pearl Joy Gehman Miller, of Manheim. April 3, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Musser, Anthony D. 58, husband of Debra A. Burkhart Musser, of Lititz. April 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nagle, Marlene M. 78, wife of George A. Nagle, of Ephrata. April 2, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Parmer, Carol Sue Wife of Earl Parmer. April 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Pellis, June Lee 92, of Lancaster. April 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Seiple, Harvey Holmes, Jr. 76, husband of Charlese (Luster) Seiple, of Memphis, TN. April 4, 2021.
Weeks, Wilson E., Sr. Husband of Ruth Weeks, of New Providence. April 1, 2021. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Young, Nancy L. 93, formerly of Peach Bottom. April 1, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Zink, Beatrice A. 84, of Columbia. April 3, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370