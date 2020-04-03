Fox, Paul R. 87, of Denver. March 30, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Frantz, Charles W. 81, husband of Janet K. (Beck) Frantz, of Terre Hill. April 2, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Lowery, Cora Jean 95, formerly of New Holland. March 31, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Marshall, Jose 48, husband of Mary (Henderson) Marshall, of Lititz. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nazelrod, Tracy L. 51, of Gordonville. March 29, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sheaffer, Dorothy Jean 92, of Ephrata. March 30, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Sheneberger, Kenneth L. Of Conestoga View. April 1, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Stoltzfus, Samuel H. 90, husband of Mary Ellen Brendle, of Terre Hill. April 1, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Sweigart, Rosene Ann 88, of Lititz. April 1, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wood, Janet Faye Petzold 61, wife of Cecil Wayne Wood, of Lancaster. March 31, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300