Dienner, Jacob S. 83, husband of Ada K. Stoltzfus Dienner, of Gordonville. April 1, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Geib, Troy M. Sr. 79, husband of Arlene R. Geib, of Elizabethtown. March 29, 2022. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 717-566-0451
Goretzke, Dennis R. 65, of Elizabethtown. March 31, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Matz, Jean Diekman 99, of the Willow Valley Community. March 29, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Reilly, Aloysius Charles 71, husband of Linda Reilly. April 1, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Rishel, Betty J. 88, of Denver. March 30, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Sandoe, LaReta F. 88, of New Holland. March 30, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Stoltzfus, Benjamin R. 51, husband of Sarah Ann Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, of 33 Limerock Road, Lititz. April 1, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stoltzfus, Samuel Ivan 43, of Elizabethville. March 31, 2022. Minnich Family Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-647-9382