Barnes, Roberta A. 69, of Honey Brook. March 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Boyd, Robert C., Sr. 80, of Conestoga. March 28, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Escandon, Enriqueta A. 89, of Palmyra. March 29, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Gridley, Mary Joan 93, of Quarryville. March 26, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Johnson, William C. 79, of York. March 29, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Maria Cecilia 75, of Willow Street. March 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Shenk, Harold B. 83, husband of Norma J. Shenk, of Mount Joy. March 30, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Sprunger, Deborah L. 71, wife of John W. Sprunger, of Lancaster. March 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Trout, Michael A. 65, formerly of Quarryville. March 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Youndt, Nancy J. 94, of Ephrata. March 30, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Zimmerman, Abram Z. 68, husband of Mary Ellen (Nolt) Zimmerman, of Ephrata. March 30, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Zimmerman, Anna B. (Rutt) 90, of Fleetwood. March 30, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122